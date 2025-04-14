Council committee meetings set for April 15

Continuing with its new committee meeting structure, the Edmonds City Council has two such virtual meetings on Tuesday, April 15.

The first is Committee B, meeting at 3 p.m. (See the complete agenda here.) Among the topics are presentation of a supplemental agreement for work on the Highway 99 revitalization project Stage 3, and an update on the 88th Ave overlay and sidewalk repair project.

The second is the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. (See complete agenda here.) The agenda includes an update on code language for STEP housing, neighborhood centers and hubs and middle housing. There will also be a presentation of an April 2025 budget amendment and a resolution recognizing Earth Day 2025.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff, with no public comment taken. To view the meeting virtually, visit https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

For members of the public who can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room, first floor of city hall, at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.