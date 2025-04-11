County Council Corner: Local strategies to reduce child care costs, improve availability

Families across our state are struggling to find quality, affordable child care. The effects of this shortage are far-reaching, impacting everything from the local economy to kindergarten readiness for our youngest students. Addressing this critical issue will require action at both the state and local levels. In Snohomish County, we are working to identify local strategies to reduce costs and increase the availability of child care.

On March 18, 2025, the Snohomish County Council hosted a panel discussion with child care providers and advocates to better understand the challenges facing the industry. The discussion shed light on significant barriers families and providers encounter, including high costs, workforce shortages, and regulatory hurdles.

One of the key concerns raised was the financial burden of child care. According to a report from Tootris, a child care collaborative that connects providers and families, infant care costs an average of $20,370 per year, while care for a 4-year-old costs around $15,720 annually. These expenses place a heavy financial strain on families, forcing many to make difficult decisions about work and child care.

Staffing shortages were another major concern highlighted during the discussion. Panelists reported that recruiting and retaining qualified child care staff has become increasingly difficult. A significant contributing factor is the state’s educational requirements for licensed child care providers. Since wages for child care providers lag behind teacher salaries, many potential workers opt for careers in formal education instead. Panelists suggested that relaxing educational requirements while also incorporating experience for child care providers could help alleviate recruitment and retention challenges.

Facility regulations also emerged as a significant challenge. While ensuring safe environments for children is essential, providers shared that excessive regulations make it difficult to open or sustain child care facilities. For example, one provider faced a major financial barrier when the cost of installing sprinklers in an existing building prevented them from expanding available child care slots. Additionally, zoning restrictions limit where child care facilities can be located, further constraining supply. To address this, the Snohomish County Council recently adopted an ordinance allowing child care facilities in more areas of unincorporated parts of the county. Policymakers must find ways to balance safety standards and zoning considerations with the need for accessible, high-quality child care options.

My hope is that this panel marks the beginning of a larger conversation about addressing child care needs in Snohomish County and Washington state. Moving forward, we must explore policy solutions to recruit and retain child care workers, reform regulatory policies to support providers, and increase access to quality child care. State and local leaders must work together to ensure that every child in our community has access to the care and education they need to thrive.

Councilmember Nate Nehring serves as the Chair of the Snohomish County Council. Councilmember Nehring is a lifelong resident of Snohomish County. He and his wife currently live in Arlington, where they are raising their three young children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached by email at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.