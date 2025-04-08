Deadline is midnight April 10 to vote for Best of Edmonds 2025

The deadline is looming to vote for your favorites in the 2025 Best of Edmonds contest presented by My Edmonds News with support from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s how it works:

Voting starts NOW at this link, and ends at midnight Thursday, April 10, 2025.

and ends at midnight Thursday, April 10, 2025. You can vote one time only for your favorites. This is a change from past years, to streamline the process.

for your favorites. This is a change from past years, to streamline the process. We will name winners and finalists in each category, based on the number of votes received. Note that some categories were not included in the voting list because they only received one nomination.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

Please note these clarifiers:

For the most part, we limited nominations to those entrants based in Edmonds or that had a strong Edmonds connection in terms of providing services to residents. This was a judgment call on our part but we had to draw the line somewhere, as there were many nominations from other cities. These nominations came from our community and we weren’t familiar with all of them. We did our best to check accuracy of names. That said, there still may be errors and for that we apologize in advance. Votes made with an undeliverable email address will be not be counted.

Thanks for participating, happy voting and good luck to all nominees!

— Teresa Wippel, President and CEO, My Neighborhood News Network and founder, My Edmonds News