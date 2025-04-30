Donors support veterans during food drive

The community’s support for veterans was evident April 19 when American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870, both in Edmonds, collected donations from those stopping by to support a drive by food collection event hosted by the posts.

Held at the iconic Wilcox Construction Red Barn at 5th and Maple in downtown Edmonds, the drive brought in over 600 lbs. of food, 150 lbs. of personal hygiene items and $350 in cash. All the items and money collected were delivered to the Edmonds Food Bank to help them support the community’s veterans.

“With the growing number of people turning to the food bank, including an increasing number of veterans, collaborations like this help us meet the need while honoring those who have served,” said Casey Davis, Edmonds Food Bank executive director and CEO.

This is the second time that American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 8870 hosted the event to assist local veterans. In January 2024, they collected hundreds of items for cold weather use, including gloves, hats, coats, sweaters and blankets. The items were distributed to veterans through the local service organization Lynnwood Heroes Café.

Members of both posts were on hand to receive the donations and to thank everyone for them. Also helping was Mary Lancaster, chief of veterans’ outreach for Lynnwood Heroes Café.

“We are very grateful for the generous response from the Edmonds community and our post teams for gathering the supplies and food our veterans in need will use, and this opportunity to better their lives,” said Gary Walderman, American Legion Post 66 First Vice Commander.

Post 66 Commander Dan Mullene expressed his appreciation for Wilcox Construction making the Red Barn location available for the event. “With its great location in the heart of Edmonds, it was very easy to find us and to stop by with the donations,” he said.

Both posts are planning to have more events in the future to help veterans in need. Events may include clothing drives as well as food and hygiene items, all of which are in great need by the veteran community.