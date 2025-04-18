Reminder: Earth Day volunteer opportunities in Edmonds parks April 19

Looking for a way to make a difference in your community on Earth Day? Join your friends and neighbors to help restore native wildlife habitat in Edmonds parks from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 19.

Volunteers from Sound Salmon Solutions will be hosting work parties for all ages at Hutt Park, Pine Ridge Park and the Edmonds Marsh. Families with young children can join an Ivy Pull at Hutt Park or head to the Edmonds Marsh for the Mulch Madness work party. Or if you are age 10 or older, get a workout digging up blackberry roots at Pine Ridge Park.

Work parties will be led by the volunteer Edmonds Stewards, who have been working to restore habitat in city parks for more than a decade. The group hosts monthly work parties year-round and invites the public to join them.

Details regarding the work parties can be found on the Sound Salmon Solutions’ Events page here. Participation is free, but space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The City of Edmonds website lists several ongoing volunteer opportunities here.

Earth Day in Edmonds Parks is presented by Sound Salmon Solutions with support from the City of Edmonds.