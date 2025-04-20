Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation recognized for transparency

The Edmonds-based SE Asia Foundation has just earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency for 2025. This is the highest award granted by Candid, the world’s largest source of information to evaluate nonprofits operating in America.

“We are extremely proud of earning this award again this year,” said founder Bill Taylor.

The mission of the SE Asia Foundation is: “Eliminating poverty by educating and providing for the wellbeing of marginalized girls and women in Southeast Asia.”

More information is available at www.seafund.org.