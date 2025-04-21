Edmonds Citizen of Year will also be 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Kiwanis Club announced that this year’s Citizen of the Year recipient, as selected by the Kiwanis Club, will now have the honor of being the Grand Marshal in the Edmonds Chamber’s 4th of July parade.

The Kiwanis Edmonds Citizen of the Year award is given every year to an Edmonds resident nominated for going above and beyond with their work in the Edmonds community. Nominees should be citizens who are active in civic affairs, community activities and/or business pursuits in Edmonds. The nomination should be based on their 2024 work in the community.

There is still time to get your nominations in for the 31st annual Citizen of the Year. The deadline to submit your nomination form is April 30, and all nomination forms must be completed and postmarked by this date. You can download the Edmonds Citizen of the Year nomination form here. The winner will be announced in May and honored at a special Edmonds Chamber Morning Buzz event this summer and as well as serve as the Grand Marshal of the 4th of July Parade.