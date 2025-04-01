Edmonds College announces name changes for several academic divisions 

Edmonds College has announced name changes for its academic divisions, effective April 1. This change aims to align the program names with current industry standards, thereby enhancing marketability and recognition for graduates, the college said in a news release.

“Edmonds College has always been a place of progress, and we strongly believe in staying relevant,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “We changed the name of the college in 2020 to reflect the scope of programs we offer. These changes show our growth and commitment to being educational leaders.”

The reorganization and new names include:

