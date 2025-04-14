Edmonds College hosting spring job fair April 16

Edmonds College is hosting a spring job fair from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16. The event — free and open to the public — will feature over 40 hiring employers.
The job fair will be at Edmonds College’s Woodway Hall, 6600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.