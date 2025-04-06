Edmonds Council April 8 to consider interim ordinance prohibiting removal of heritage trees

City code updates for utilities on the right of way, a report on traffic camera enforcement programs and an interim ordinance prohibiting “removal of certain landmark trees on private property” are among the items on the Edmonds City Council business meeting agenda for Tuesday, April 8.

In addition, Walls Law — which has provided the city with prosecution services since July 2023 — will present its annual report.

Council consideration of an interim ordinance related to the removal of landmark trees comes a week after a 100-year-old redwood tree, known by many as Big Red, was removed from the parking lot of the Boardwalk Condominiums at 5th Avenue South. According to the council agenda, the purpose of this interim regulation — proposed by Councilmember Susan Paine — is to provide temporary protection to give the city “adequate time to adopt a permanent regulation to govern the removal of such trees.” The proposed ordinance defines a landmark tree as one with a diameter of 24 inches or more at breast height.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Regular council meetings are also streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend virtually via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.