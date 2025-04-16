Edmonds council discusses latest housing code updates during Tuesday committee meeting

Housing, planning and zoning issues were main areas of discussion Tuesday night when the Edmonds City Council met as a Committee of the Whole.

The virtual meeting was a combination of two separate committee meetings since the smaller 3 p.m. Committee B meeting was canceled due to councilmember availability. As a result, those agenda items were folded into the later Committee of the Whole — including all councilmembers — at 6 p.m. In addition, a new agenda item was added that called for discussing a process to withdraw several controversial 2025 Comprehensive Plan amendments.

The council has been inundated with comments from residents upset that the council was considering — as part of its priorities for the Comprehensive Plan amendments — whether to further study the idea of selling several city-owned properties to address the city’s $20 million budget deficit. Among those properties were Hummingbird Hill Park, the Frances Anderson Center, the Wade James Theater and the Meadowdale Club House. A large group of residents crowded into the council chambers April 1 to protest the idea.

Since there was no action taken or public comment accepted under the committee’s work session format, councilmembers focused Tuesday night on the process they would follow for withdrawing amendments at the next council meeting. That meeting will be a day earlier than usual — on Monday, April 21 — because the next day, April 22, is special Election Day, with the Regional Fire Authority annexation proposal on the ballot.

Council President Neil Tibbott reminded councilmembers that they had originally considered 28 ideas for Comprehensive Plan amendments, grouped into five categories, and that the council had agreed at its April 1 meeting to move two category groupings from a list that was compiled based on individual prioritization lists submitted by councilmembers. They are: 1) to further evaluate the proposed North Bowl Hub and 2) to establish and study a critical areas program. The council was scheduled to review the remaining 26 items on the list later.

Tibbott then noted that both he and Councilmember Vivian Olson had proposed withdrawing some of their original suggested amendments, including those related to the possible future sale of Hummingbird Hill Park, Meadowdale Clubhouse, Frances Anderson Center and the Wade James Theater. Tibbott asked if the council was comfortable with the idea of having individual councilmembers propose withdrawing those items next week, and councilmembers agreed to that process.

Councilmember Chris Eck said that she also wanted to withdraw an amendment she had originally proposed for the North Bowl Hub, which was one of the idea groupings that was moved forwarded for future study. The city’s interim hub proposal for the the North Bowl has drawn concerns from residents living there due to the impacts of increased density on their neighborhood.

Tibbott agreed, adding that any councilmember who wanted to remove a previously submitted Comprehensive Plan amendment would have an opportunity to include it on the proposed list for removal during the April 21 council meeting.

Both Eck and Councilmember Susan Paine stressed the importance of ensuring that once the items are removed from the 2025 Comprehensive Plan list, they won’t be considered again this year.

“I think is extremely important the way this has gone down,” Eck said. “We’ve picked things that are obviously near and dear to many community members’ hearts, and we need to be able to give comfort that we are moving on without them [those removed items] this year.”

Tibbott said that in addition to discussing at the April 21 meeting whether to remove items from the 2025 Comprehensive Plan list, councilmembers would be working to decide which items should be docketed for consideration in future Comprehensive Plan updates — in 2026 and beyond.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law. The city’s latest update was passed in December 2024. Governments can amend their Comprehensive Plans annually.

Also during the meeting, Acting Planning and Developoment Director Shane Hope talked about the work of planning staff to obtain public feedback on the city’s neighborhood centers and hubs interim ordinance, and Edmonds Planning Board efforts to review the ordinance. The four new neighborhood centers and five new neighborhood hubs are designated under the Comprehensive Plan to include small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas. They were created to accommodate the city’s allocated growth targets — designed to comply with the state’s housing bills and the mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies.

Hope said that staff have been working to obtain public feedback as they develop the draft permanent code for the neighborhood centers and hubs. The permanent code must be adopted prior to the July 14 expiration of the interim ordinance. The city held an online open house on March 13, followed by walking tours of each of the nine centers and hubs in late March. The Planning Board discussed the community feedback from those tours at its meeting last week. One key takeaway for the board, Hope said, was the recognition that each hub and center is unique, with its own set of issues and concerns.

“We did recognize that there are some areas within existing hubs in particular that maybe aren’t so appropriate for commercial development,” Hope said. “And that can be dealt with in the code that comes back by reducing [commercial] options in those particular locations.” Topography also comes into play for some locations — for example, steep slopes in the Westgate neighborhood.

Next steps include further discussion with the Planning Board, with a public hearing before that board May 14. Then, Planning Board and staff will work on the next round of draft recommendations, with a plan to present those to the city council by June 11. The schedule calls for the council to hold a public hearing on the centers and hubs June 24, with potential adoption of a permanent code by July 8.

The council also received an update on two other housing-related items: Middle housing and STEP housing

Hope explained that staff have been working to develop draft middle housing code that the city council will eventually need to adopt to comply with House Bill 1110 and related housing bills passed by the state Legislature in recent years.

House Bill 1110 amended the Growth Management Act and municipal code requirements for middle housing. Middle housing includes a range of housing types that fall between single-family dwellings and small-sized apartment buildings. These include duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, townhouses, stacked flats, courtyard apartments and cottage housing.

The law requires local governments like Edmonds to plan for and accommodate different middle housing types in existing single-family zones by no later than June 30, 2025. However, Hope noted that to receive Department of Commerce grant funding to help with the process, the city needs to complete the work by June 25.

The Planning Board is developing recommendations for the council to consider related to implementing this new code language, and plans to hold a public hearing April 23, with an open house May 1 for public feedback and a council recommendation ready by mid-May. City council adoption is planned by June 24.

In another housing related item, Planning Manager Mike Clugston gave the council an update on the Planning Board’s work related to STEP housing. HB 1220 – passed in 2021– amended Washington’s Growth Management Act to require all cities to change their codes and 20-year comprehensive plans to make way for housing affordable to all income levels.

To meet housing needs at the lowest income rates, the law requires emergency and permanent housing – also known as STEP housing – to be allowed in all residential zones and zones with hotels.

The city council passed an interim STEP housing ordinance Jan. 28, giving councilmembers additional time to solidify details and offering the public another chance to weigh in on the issue. The interim ordinance includes provisions that nuisances and criminal behavior are subject to enforcement to the full extent of the city’s code. It also states that evictions of residents for unsafe actions are not precluded by city codes.

However, Clugston said that in its review of the interim ordinance, the Planning Board recommended that the council remove those provisions. Councilmember Chris Eck said she agreed with removing that language, noting that “it’s redundant. We already have code in place. We already have the ability to enforce to the full extent of the police code.”

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch noted, however, that the Planning Board’s recommendation was advisory, and requested that the council be able to consider both the language in the interim ordinance as well as the Planning Board’s recommendation when it took a vote on the matter.

The council also heard a range of reports on other topics Tuesday night, including the following:

A proposed contract amendment for the Highway 99 Gateway Revitalization Stage 3 project. The project includes design and construct improvements on Highway 99 from 244th Street Southwest to 238th Street Southwest. While a portion of the Highway 99 project has already been completed, the city in this latest phase has been addressing new Washington State Department of Transportation Complete Street requirements, which have increased costs and caused delays as more roadway is needed for the work.

The amendment proposed Tuesday includes work for right of way services including waiver of valuations, appraisal and appraisal review, title review, clearing and closing for 21 parcels. It also includes design and survey work for off-site drainage impacts where the project is impacting on-site stormwater management at Safeway and at Pizza Hut; plus design and survey work to regrade 238th Street Southwest and 240th Street Southwest. Finally, there is work for more detailed site design impacted properties at Campbell Volkswagen, Shoreline Academy of Music and Dance, K&E Motor Inn, Safeway and Taco Time.

The total cost of this amendment is $783,336, bringing the total contract cost to nearly $4.4 million. The amendment is being funded through state transportation dollars.

Councilmember Olson asked if the planned construction project has received any opposition from Highway 99 businesses. Edmonds Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus said that the city hasn’t met with all the affected businesses yet, noting that contact will come during the right-of-way acquisition phase.

The 88th Avenue Overlay and Sidewalk Repair Project: The plan for this project, included in the city’s adopted 2025/26 biennium budget, was to overlay 88th Avenue West and reconstruct the existing asphalt sidewalk from 196th Street Southwest to 185th Place Southwest. However, preliminary design work identified the need to relocate the existing drainage facilities and related modifications would increase the estimated project cost to $2.86 million. The city instead scaled down the project to rebuild failing sections of sidewalk and asphalt curb, install new ADA-compliant curb ramps and repave the road. The preliminary cost estimate for the revised scope of work is $1.24 million and will be funded by city real estate excise taxes and the city’s utility fund