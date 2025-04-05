Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary hosting Easter Egg Hunt at Frances Anderson playfield April 19

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 3-10 at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds.

Kids will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas. The schedule includes:

10 a.m.: Welcome and opening remarks

First Wave – ages 8, 9 and 10

Second Wave – ages 5, 6 and 7

Third Wave – ages 3 and 4

The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and South County firefighters and their trucks will be on hand.

All families should bring a basket to collect eggs and candy, as well as nonperishable food or cash donation for the Edmonds Food Bank

