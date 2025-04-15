Edmonds Downtown Alliance annual member meeting April 22

The 2025 Annual Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) member meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 at the Old Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds.

The Ed! advisory board of small business owners invites you to enjoy small bites and drinks (cash bar) from 6-8 p.m. There will be a public comment section to provide feedback and ask questions, a year in review and board nominations.

Ed! members will also elect new board members to the Ed! Advisory Board. Ballots will be sent to all Ed! members via USPS and will include a link to a short online survey about Ed! programs. To vote, members may bring completed ballots to the meeting or mail to Ed! at PO Box 284, Edmonds, WA postmarked by April 22.

Ed! members are encouraged to sign up and get involved on a committee such as: Communication and Outreach, Marketing, and Appearance and Environment. Learn more about our committees here.

Ed! members and the general public are welcome to attend April 22.