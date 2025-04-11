Edmonds Driftwood Players offers 2025 theater scholarships

Edmonds Driftwood Players, a nonprofit community theatre, is proud to announce our 2025 Scholarship program. Students applying to the scholarship program will be considered for the following 2025 scholarships: One $1,000 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship, one $1,000 Theatre Arts Scholarship and one $1,000 AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship.

All theatre majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre scholarship. Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college, university or technical school in the U.S.

Deadline for 2025 scholarship applications: June 8

Submit via email to: Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org

Student eligibility rules:

– Be a graduating high school senior or currently attending college.

– Have a permanent residence (usually where their parents live) in Snohomish, King or surrounding counties.

– Have demonstrated interest and consistent participation in the theatrical/technical arts and intend to pursue further education in theatre arts (performing or technical) in a college, university or technical school.

– Be willing to give permission to use name and likeness in promotional materials

There is no limit on the number of years the student can apply during their college attendance

Applicants are required to submit the following documentation for consideration:

– Applicant name, current address, phone number, and e-mail address (If a minor, then parent/guardian name(s) and address(s) are also required)

– Name of your current school

– Intended college/university/technical school for Fall 2025.

– A list/resume of shows (noting role or production position) in which you have participated.

– A letter of recommendation from a drama teacher or another theatre mentor (please provide the reference’s name if their recommendation is sent separately).

– An essay of 300-500 words about your interest in theatre arts and what you plan to study.

– A list of high school or college extracurricular activities, and any awards or honors received.

– Transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) of grades, including the first semester of senior year or latest quarter/semester of college. Ask your high school registrar to send your transcript to Office@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org.

Recipients will be selected through an evaluation of the above information as to content, presentation and completeness. Incomplete submissions will not be considered for awards. It is recommended to submit all required documents at the same time as a full application packet. If your school or mentor would like to submit documents directly to EDP, that is acceptable as long as we receive them by the application deadline. We will not be able to follow-up with individuals regarding missing pieces of their application packets.

The Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship was started in 2011 by the family of Ralph Eaton, who was a beloved, long-time volunteer and friend to many at the theatre. The AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship was started in 2024 by the late Keith Gehrig to honor his parents. The Theatre Arts Scholarship is a long-standing EDP tradition since 1988.