Edmonds Floretum Garden Club thanks Ace Hardware Lynnwood for plant sale donations

Members of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club received a generous donations of gift cards and materials from Ace Hardware of Lynnwood for the club’s upcoming plant sale. The annual plant sale and boutique will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 3 at the Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.

The sale features perennials, herbs, annuals, small trees and shrubs donated by members’ gardens. The boutique will have for sale previously loved garden art, members’ art donations, house plants, tools, pots, potting soil and supplies. All proceeds from the sale support local scholarships and grants.