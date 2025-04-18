Edmonds Food Bank hosting spring open house April 27

The Edmonds Food Bank invites the community to its spring open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 27. All ages are welcome to join in the fun — tour the food bank, help bag oats and rice for distribution and learn more about “Thrive Together,” the capital campaign to build a new Edmonds Food Bank.

Food bank staff and volunteers will be on site collecting food donations. The food bank’s most needed items right now are protein bars, canned soups (pop top cans), low-sugar cereal, peanut butter, rice and oats. Food donations can be dropped off at the curb from your vehicle or inside.

The event will also feature a special partnership with Shoreline Tool Library, a program of Seattle REconomy. They will be on site collecting new and gently used tools and materials, from drills and mowers to gardening and woodworking supplies. The food bank’s partner Seattle REconomy is a nonprofit committed to promoting sustainability and community by offering access to tools, educational classes, and resources to people of all incomes and neighborhoods.

“This partnership with the Shoreline Tool Library is important to us,” says Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “Creating access to tools and resources for individuals and families directly supports the work we’re doing to build a stronger, more connected community. When I gave my TEDx talk at Edmonds College, I met Josh Epstein, the director at Seattle REconomy. That conversation helped spark the idea for how our organizations could work together to increase access and reduce barriers for our neighbors.”

Join your neighbors at the food bank for an afternoon of connection, hands-on service and shared purpose.

Edmonds Food Bank is located at 828 Caspers St., L100, Edmonds. www.edmondsfoodbank.org.

For more information about what materials and tools will be accepted, visit seattlereconomy.org/donate-tools-materials.