Edmonds Food Bank’s Kellie Lewis among 12 honored as Emerging Leaders in Snohomish County

Edmonds Food Bank Marketing and Communications Manager Kellie Lewis was among 12 people honored April 8 as Snohomish County’s most promising changemakers under age 40.

Selected from nearly 100 nominees through a written and interview process, the honorees were recognized at the EPEX Art & Culture Center in Everett for their leadership, innovation and commitment to driving positive change in their communities.

Lewis was honored for her outstanding contributions not only to the food bank but also for her longstanding community organizing and advocacy work. Her efforts to create inclusive, welcoming spaces — including her vision for open houses at the food bank — exemplify her belief in building a community rooted in connection and belonging.

Casey Davis, Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director and President of the Snohomish County Food Coalition, collaborates regularly with three of the honored Emerging Leaders: In addition to Lewis, they include Anthony Hawley of Lake Stevens Community Food Bank and Megan Kemmett of Snohomish Community Food Bank.

“It is an honor to work alongside three of the Emerging Leaders who are deeply committed to advancing food security in Snohomish County,” Davis said. “In this time of growing need, ensuring that our neighbors have access to their most basic necessities is not only an act of compassion, it is essential to the health, resilience and future of our entire community. It’s inspiring to see these individuals recognized for their dedication and leadership in creating a stronger, more nourished county for all.”