Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market opens Saturday

The Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market opens this Saturday, May 3, with approximately 90 vendors bringing their fresh produce, farm-raised meats, freshly caught fish, baked goods, flowers and more. Not to mention the producers, artists and crafters bringing their handmade items.

The market hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendors lining the area of 5th Avenue and Main Street, and up Bell Street to 6th Avenue.