Edmonds Ivy League invites you to remove invasive plants at South County Park April 25-26

Come join the Edmonds Ivy League for two Earth Day volunteer events to remove invasive plants like ivy and holly Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 at Southwest County Park. The events will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Volunteers meet at the main parking lot by Olympic View Drive & 180th Street Southwest. Bring garden gloves and dress for outdoor work wearing tennis shoes or boots and possibly a rain jacket. Instruction in identifying invasive plants and their removal will be given and tools will be provided.

Is your church or work group looking for an Earth Day opportunity? Edmonds Ivy League has partnered with large and small groups such as Boeing, construction companies and church group volunteers. The organization said it can coordinate additional weekday or weekend dates to work with your group.

Southwest County Park is a Snohomish County Park with 120 acres of undeveloped forest entirely within the boundaries of Edmonds. Perrinville Creek runs through the larger section of the park, which is divided by Olympic View Drive. Visitors can view cedar stumps with spring board cut-outs, traces of logging rail road and other evidence of Edmonds’ early logging history.

The Edmonds Ivy League is an all-volunteer group under the leadership of volunteer park steward Mikael Ohman. It removes invasive plants and maintains trails in Southwest County Park every Saturday morning year round. Edmonds Ivy League has organized weekly work parties, Earth Day events and tree planting in the park since 2018.

Edmonds Ivy League stewardship by the numbers:

– Contributed over 1,000 hours in 2024 to enhance the natural beauty of Southwest County Park.

– Celebrated the completion of invasive plant removal for the entire southern section of the park (by the parking area) in November 2024. This is the most visited section of the park, representing about 15 of the total 120 acres that make up the park.

– Since fall 2023, planted over 400 trees and native shrubs in the park.

For more information on Earth Day, or to arrange other events, contact EdmondsIvyLeague@gmail.com. Look for EdmondsIvyLeague on Instagram.