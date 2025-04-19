Kids gets cracking with annual Edmonds Easter egg hunt

Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers member Brenda Brown puts the starting line tape into position.
Varnikha is a little shy about standing next to the Easter bunny.
The 8- to 10-year-old group is the first to have a turn at finding eggs.
The 5- to 7-year-olds are on the hunt.
A child flies over the grass for her chance at eggs.
Ages 2-4, helped by their parents, have a turn.
Dressed for the occasion.
Kameron shows his baskets of eggs and candy.
L-R: Brianne and son Gage, and Malia and son Denasye, came from Everett to join in the fun.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds hosted its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson field. Kids scrambled for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

  1. Love this! Good to see the Annual Easter Egg tradition in Edmonds carries on! Thank you, Daybreakers Rotary Club for hosting! And thank you, Julia, for the great pictures!

  2. Wow Julia. You really captured the *action* of youth. Wonderful photos and a wonderful Edmonds event.

