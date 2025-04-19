Kids gets cracking with annual Edmonds Easter egg hunt

The Daybreakers Rotary Club of Edmonds hosted its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson field. Kids scrambled for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.

