Edmonds Laugh-a-thon April April 26: Comedy show benefits Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and Edmonds Chamber Foundation are hosting the Edmonds Laugh-a-thon, a comedy show fundraiser benefiting the WISH Fund and other foundation programs. The Saturday, April 26 show is at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the Old Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Lodge), 515 Dayton St.

There’s a fantastic lineup of comedians on the bill, including your host for the evening, Vince Valenzula. Four other comedians are going to share the stage throughout the evening with varying styles and backgrounds.

Duane Goad is a slick-dressed quick shooter who has traveled all over, doing stand-up at some of the best venues in the country, and was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Jeremiah Hughes is a Washington local, born and raised in Aberdeen. He is a lovable and silly comic who isn’t afraid to take some shots at his hometown and will keep you on your toes all night long.

Dylan Jenkins is a fast-talking, enthusiastic comedian who keeps the jokes coming one after another and is sure to have trying to catch your breath between jokes. He also placed fourth in the 2024 Seattle International Comedy Competition.

The final comedian on the bill for the evening is Geoff Brosseau. He is known for his brutally honest comedy, which often comes in the form of sharing too much about himself. He likes to edge on the darker side of things during his act but delivers some hilarious insights that will keep you coming back for more.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s show. Pick them up here and save $5 versus the price at the door!