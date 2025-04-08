Edmonds Laugh-a-thon Comedy Show scheduled for April 26

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and Edmonds Chamber Foundation announce the return ofEdmonds Laugh-a-thon, a comedy showfundraiser benefiting the WISH Fund and other Edmonds Chamber Foundation programs. The event will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 26 (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at the Old Edmonds Opera House (Masonic Lodge), 515 Dayton St.

Host Vince Valenzuela returns to lead the audience through five comedy acts featuring himself and fellow accomplished comedians: Duane Goad, Jeremiah Hughes, Dylan Jenkins and Geoff Brousseau. General admission will be $40 online and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $60 each; they include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the comedians at 7 p.m., before the show. This is a 21-plus show. More information can be found at www.edmondschamberfoundation.org/laughathon/ .

Proceeds will benefit the Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund and other Foundation programs. The WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) Fund was created to help businesses get back on their feet faster after a small disaster. This program is intended to assist in recovery when an incident is not covered by insurance, or a business is under-insured. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation also offers financial assistance to the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce for production of their free community events.

Sponsorships of Edmonds Laugh-a-thon are still available, ranging from $250 up to a $2,500 title sponsorship. Contact Lillyan Hendershot for more information: lilly@thebrandingiron.us .

A limited number of volunteer positions are available for the event. Volunteers can enjoy the show at no charge. Sign up here.