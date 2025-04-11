Edmonds Musicology Co to host Record Store Day 2025 April 12

Musicology Co will be participating its first Record Story Day 2025 Saturday, April 12. Record Store Day is known for having limited release records pressed specifically for that day with a list that goes out ahead of time.

Record collectors often line up or camp out ahead of time to get their top pick. The limited runs mean many stores will only get a small number of a release allocated to them and collectors will spend hours in line to get their top picks.

Musicology Co is a record store and music boutique that opened in February 2024 at 420 5th Ave. S. The store will open at 8 a.m. Saturday instead of its usual time at noon.

Live music is scheduled with special appearances from PNW music legends Kim Virant, Kathy Moore and Star Anna.

Virant and Moore will start performing at 12:45 p.m. and Star Anna will begin at 1:30 p.m. Later in the evening, local group Yost Band will be joined by special guests starting at 5 p.m.

In addition, there will be giveaways happening all day, special discounts, and featured products available by local rock-and-roll photographer Karen Mason-Blair.