Edmonds Planning Board to review middle housing zoning and codes April 23

The Edmonds Planning Board, at its Wednesday, April 23 meeting, will continue to review zoning regulations required under Washington’s middle housing law HB 1110.

According to the Planning Board agenda, it will incorporate revisions it made during its April 16 meeting.

Next steps include finalizing the public review draft based on Planning Board feedback, seeking a Planning Board recommendation on May 14 and presenting the final adoption package to the City Council in June 2025.

Other agendas include a discussion of neighborhood centers and hubs based on last month’s walking tour and a revision of the design review code to comply with HB 1293.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.