Edmonds Planning Board to review middle housing zoning regulations April 16

The Edmonds Planning Board during a Wednesday, April 16 special meeting will review its zoning regulations with Washington’s middle housing law HB 1110 based on the Middle Housing Model Ordinance and User Guide published by the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The Planning Board will also suggest changes to Edmonds’ design and review process based on another piece of state legislation, HB 1293.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.