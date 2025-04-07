Edmonds Planning Board to learn about design reviews, parking codes, STEP housing April 9

The Edmonds Planning Board during its Wednesday, April 9 meeting will review a proposal that the City of Edmonds updated of its design review process to align with HB 1293, aiming to streamline approvals and provide clearer guidance for applicants and decision-makers. The law prohibits two-phase reviews and requires updates to subjective standards to support housing goals and comply with middle-housing legislation and zoning regulations.

There will be a debrief of Edmonds Walk & Talk Tour, a review of residential parking codes and a recommendation on the STEP housing codes

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.