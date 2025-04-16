Edmonds police ask public’s help in identifying road rage suspect

Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a felony assault/road rage incident that took place on 220th Street Southwest just east of Highway 99 in February. The department on Tuesday posted the following information on social media:

#PleaseShare and help identify this felony assault/road rage suspect from a February incident. The suspect pepper-sprayed (not shown) another driver. EPD is asking for the public’s help, as other leads have not panned out. Email Detective Clark, patrick.clark@edmondswa.gov. pic.twitter.com/gtYT6EIr7g — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 15, 2025