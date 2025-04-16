Edmonds police ask public’s help in identifying road rage suspect

Posted: April 15, 2025 14

Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a felony assault/road rage incident that took place on 220th Street Southwest just east of Highway 99 in February. The department on Tuesday posted the following information on social media:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME