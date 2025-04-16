Edmonds police ask public’s help in identifying road rage suspect

Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a felony assault/road rage incident that took place on 220th Street Southwest just east of Highway 99 in February. The department on Tuesday posted the following information on social media:
#PleaseShare and help identify this felony assault/road rage suspect from a February incident. The suspect pepper-sprayed (not shown) another driver. EPD is asking for the public’s help, as other leads have not panned out. Email Detective Clark, patrick.clark@edmondswa.gov. pic.twitter.com/gtYT6EIr7g
— Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 15, 2025
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.