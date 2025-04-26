Edmonds Police Blotter: April 16-22, 2025

April 16
23900 block Highway 99: Unknown suspects tampered with a vehicle and broke a window.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business and assaulted an employee.
22100 block Highway 99: A man received toll charges for a vehicle he has not owned for multiple years.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A theft occurred. Suspects were not located.
22500 block Highway 99: Three men entered a locker room at a gym and stole items belonging to its members.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
April 17
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant after failing to pay for a meal.
800 block 9th Avenue South: An unknown suspect withdrew funds from a man’s checking account and made fraudulent charges on his debit card.
8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
23300 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman and endangered their children. He was arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.
April 18
500 block Delta Avenue: An officer assisted another agency with translation service.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A woman reported her vehicle was vandalized while it was unattended. The case is ongoing, no suspect info at this time.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for tagging public property and running from an officer after being detained.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store.
23500 block 97th Place West: A resident reported his personal property was stolen from his vehicle.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Items were missing from deceased sister’s belongings.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A trespass at a vacant building was reported.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked into jail for DUI.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at an apartment.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked for misdemeanor assault.
April 19
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A comic store was burglarized.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant and was transported to county jail.
17500 block Midvale Avenue North: Officers assisted another agency with a DRE evaluation.
9300 block Bowdoin Way: A man was arrested for domestic assault and was transported to county jail.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A cellphone was found and turned in at the police station.
300 block Edmonds Street: Something damaged a vehicle parked on the street.
23600 block Highway 99: A man committed theft from a retail store.
70 block West Main Street: Officers assisted Washington State Patrol with investigating a DUI collision that occurred on a Washington State ferry. The driver was arrested by troopers for DUI.
212th Street Southwest/80th Avenue West: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI after a collision.
Highway 99/212th Street Southwest: A DUI driver collided with two vehicles at an intersection.
April 20
7700 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI and was booked into jail.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Three adults were trespassed from an abandoned warehouse building.
200 block 2nd Avenue North: The back of a truck was damaged and forced open overnight by an unknown suspect.
1000 block 2nd Avenue South: A neighbor assaulted a neighbor.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and a woman had a verbal domestic dispute.
April 21
22600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail for disorderly conduct.
400 block 4th Avenue North: A business reported a fraud incident. The case is ongoing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after stealing from a grocery store.
100 block Main Street: A woman turned in two bank cards found at work.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who attempted to steal from a business was arrested on warrants.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Suspicious purchases on a debit card for a former missing person was reported.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A sawed-off shotgun was located by an apartment manager. The weapon taken for destruction.
7700 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic court order was served. A report was taken for informational purposes.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and was booked into jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked into jail for theft, making a false statement to a public servant and drug possession.
22200 block Highway 99: An adult son assaulted his mom. He was booked into jail.
April 22
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic violence incident between a man and a woman.
23600 block Highway 99: Two unknown men stole from a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business. She was arrested.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A woman who was causing a disturbance at a business was trespassed.
