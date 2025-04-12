Edmonds Police Blotter: April 2-8

April 2

900 block Brookmere Street: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Property was found.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Multiple residents reported their vehicles were prowled. No suspect information at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store and fled on a bus prior to police arrival.

23900 block Highway 99: Fraudulent charges on a credit card were reported.

21200 96 Avenue West: A resident reported a passport card was stolen. No suspect information at this time.

22800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for failing to transfer a vehicle title.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.

22300 block 98th Avenue West: A resident reported Social Security fraud. It is an ongoing investigation.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported receiving a threatening letter. No suspect information at this time.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested on his outstanding warrants.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was cited for traffic offenses.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported suspicious text messages.

7900 block 236th Street: A malicious mischief was reported.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Lynnwood jail for a warrant.

22200 block Highway 99: A suspect created a disturbance at a motel and was arrested for a local ordinance violation and obstruction.

April 3

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported.

100 West Dayton Street: An elderly man, recognized by staff, stole from a hotel.

19000 block Olympic View Drive: An unauthorized store credit account was opened under victim’s name.

700 block 15th Way Southwest: A man was booked for an attempted vehicle prowl, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft.

April 4

200 block 5th Avenue: A cell phone was turned in at the front desk as found property.

200 block 5th Avenue: A debit card was turned in to police clerks.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen from an apartment overnight. No suspect information.

200 block 5th Avenue: A cell phone was turned in at the front desk.

200 block 5th Avenue: A key ring was turned in at the front desk.

1300 block 6th Place South: An elderly woman was defrauded by a suspect impersonating bank staff.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: An electric bicycle was stolen from a residence.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: A woman was suspected of opening victim’s mail and cashing check.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was caught shoplifting from a store. He was trespassed from the location.

24300 block Edmonds Way: A behavioral health contact was reported.

19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A bank account was opened in the victim’s name without permission.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: Officers assisted medics for a medical incident.

200 block 4th Avenue North: A man was booked for obstruction and disorderly conduct.

20900 block 80th Place West: A theft of a bicycle from a backyard was reported. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted items from a store.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault.

18500 block 79th Place West: A chair was stolen from a front yard. Minimal suspect information.

April 5

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two adults stole from a diner.

16100 block 75th Place West: A scenic outlook was vandalized with spray paint at a park.

300 block 6th Avenue North: A report was taken for documentation regarding concerns of a protest in downtown.

236th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man ran from a traffic stop, obstructed law enforcement, resisted arrest and assaulted a family member.

April 6

23100 block 76th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for domestic assault.

500 block 2nd Avenue North: Two men entered a backyard and left. They were not located.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole property from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole merchandise from a business.

22600 block Highway 99: Police submitted an invalid trip permit for destruction.

April 7

20500 block Maplewood Driver: A residential burglary was reported. No suspect information.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman had unauthorized funds transferred from a bank account.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported involving a juvenile with family. This report is for documentation purposes only.

22500 block Highway 99: A man’s necklace was stolen by another man and a woman.

23600 block Highway 99: Two women stole merchandise.

April 8

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing food.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Adult female family members had a verbal argument.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man stole food from a hotel. He was not located.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was reported to be acting suspicious. No crime was reported.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect broke a window at a business.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and was arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for burglary from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft. She was cited and released.

400 block Admiral Way: A man and a woman were trespassed from a business for not paying fees.