Edmonds Police Blotter: April 2-8

April 2
900 block Brookmere Street: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Property was found.
23000 block Edmonds Way: Multiple residents reported their vehicles were prowled. No suspect information at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store and fled on a bus prior to police arrival.
23900 block Highway 99: Fraudulent charges on a credit card were reported.
21200 96 Avenue West: A resident reported a passport card was stolen. No suspect information at this time.
22800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for failing to transfer a vehicle title.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.
22300 block 98th Avenue West: A resident reported Social Security fraud. It is an ongoing investigation.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported receiving a threatening letter. No suspect information at this time.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested on his outstanding warrants.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was cited for traffic offenses.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported suspicious text messages.
7900 block 236th Street: A malicious mischief was reported.
21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Lynnwood jail for a warrant.
22200 block Highway 99: A suspect created a disturbance at a motel and was arrested for a local ordinance violation and obstruction.
April 3
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported.
100 West Dayton Street: An elderly man, recognized by staff, stole from a hotel.
19000 block Olympic View Drive: An unauthorized store credit account was opened under victim’s name.
700 block 15th Way Southwest: A man was booked for an attempted vehicle prowl, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for theft.
April 4
200 block 5th Avenue: A cell phone was turned in at the front desk as found property.
200 block 5th Avenue: A debit card was turned in to police clerks.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen from an apartment overnight. No suspect information.
200 block 5th Avenue: A cell phone was turned in at the front desk.
200 block 5th Avenue: A key ring was turned in at the front desk.
1300 block 6th Place South: An elderly woman was defrauded by a suspect impersonating bank staff.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: An electric bicycle was stolen from a residence.
7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: A woman was suspected of opening victim’s mail and cashing check.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was caught shoplifting from a store. He was trespassed from the location.
24300 block Edmonds Way: A behavioral health contact was reported.
19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A bank account was opened in the victim’s name without permission.
7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: Officers assisted medics for a medical incident.
200 block 4th Avenue North: A man was booked for obstruction and disorderly conduct.
20900 block 80th Place West: A theft of a bicycle from a backyard was reported. No suspect information.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted items from a store.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault.
18500 block 79th Place West: A chair was stolen from a front yard. Minimal suspect information.
April 5
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two adults stole from a diner.
16100 block 75th Place West: A scenic outlook was vandalized with spray paint at a park.
300 block 6th Avenue North: A report was taken for documentation regarding concerns of a protest in downtown.
236th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man ran from a traffic stop, obstructed law enforcement, resisted arrest and assaulted a family member.
April 6
23100 block 76th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for domestic assault.
500 block 2nd Avenue North: Two men entered a backyard and left. They were not located.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man stole property from a business.
24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole merchandise from a business.
22600 block Highway 99: Police submitted an invalid trip permit for destruction.
April 7
20500 block Maplewood Driver: A residential burglary was reported. No suspect information.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman had unauthorized funds transferred from a bank account.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A verbal argument was reported involving a juvenile with family. This report is for documentation purposes only.
22500 block Highway 99: A man’s necklace was stolen by another man and a woman.
23600 block Highway 99: Two women stole merchandise.
April 8
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing food.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Adult female family members had a verbal argument.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for third-degree theft.
100 block West Dayton Street: A man stole food from a hotel. He was not located.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was reported to be acting suspicious. No crime was reported.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: An unknown suspect broke a window at a business.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and was arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for burglary from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft. She was cited and released.
400 block Admiral Way: A man and a woman were trespassed from a business for not paying fees.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.