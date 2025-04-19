Edmonds Police Blotter: April 9-15, 2025

April 9

24111 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault

22800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man trespassed from a vacant property. He was not located.

23600 block 84th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located and returned to its registered owner.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant arrest.

7200 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was reported missing by his sister.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: An elderly man was possibly being financially exploited. A report was taken for documentation.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from an assisted living facility.

20500 block 82nd Avenue West: A report of a dog barking consistently for over 20 minutes was made.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juvenile males were detained for theft and were not charged. They were trespassed from the business.

1300 block 6th Avenue South: A woman requested extra patrols at home in light of recent threats.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A man and a woman had a verbal argument.

3rd Avenue South/Main Street: Lost property was reported.

April 10

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from Safeway and was booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store and assaulted loss prevention as he was leaving.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A door was kicked in at a vacant apartment.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

18300 block Homeview Drive: A malicious misdemean1or was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: Surveillance cameras and a keybox were damaged outside of a restaurant.

21100 block Pioneer Way: A dog was running at large. It had previous reports of at-large violations.

3rd Avenue South/Pine Street: A woman was cited for crashing into a bicyclist.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a department store.

700 block Olympic Avenue: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

April 11

22100 block Highway 99: A woman fled from a traffic stop.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for making false statements to police officers and resisting arrest.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A resident refused to following facility rules.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man broke ex-girlfriend’s property and committed domestic violence in front of children. Charges were referred.

23300 block 75th Avenue West: A man attempted to break into a residence but was thwarted by neighbors.

April 12

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A fight among at least two women was reported.

400 block Southwest Everett Mall Way: Officers assisted another agency with a drug recognition expert evaluation on a drug DUI.

6900 block 240th Street Southeast: A negotiator assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for a subject who had a firearm and was suicidal.

April 13

22200 block Highway 99: A woman assaulted her boyfriend, and she was booked into jail.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman were trespassed from a business property.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A report of a stolen purse from a restaurant was made.

23400 block Highway 99: A woman was being harassed.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man threw ice cream at an employee at a business. Charges were referred for assault.

22800 block Edmonds Way: Police investigated a disturbance at an apartment complex.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle located and recovered. No arrests were made.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: A man committed malicious mischief.

23400 block Highway 99: Adult roommates caused a disturbance.

April 14

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for third-degree theft from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business.

23000 block 75th Place West: A woman had her credit card information stolen.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for a warrant arrest.

13200 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested and booked on a warrant.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A firework caused damage to a portable toilet. No suspects at this time.

April 15

21400 block Highway 99: A man broke a drive-thru window and stole a cash register.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect tampered with a vehicle and damaged its ignition.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A report of a disturbance involving a patient at a nursing home was made.

7200 block 210th Street Southwest: Two neighbors got into a civil dispute over shared community space.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole fragrances.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A suspect entered a home and stole items. No suspect information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for third-degree theft.