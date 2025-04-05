Edmonds Police Blotter: March 26-April 1, 2025

March 26
23000 block Highway 99: A driver was charged for failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for second-degree malicious mischief.
21400 block 72nd Avenue: A rock was thrown through a window.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Several garages were broken into at an apartment complex. No suspect information at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole snacks from a grocery store.
21600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for trespassing at a clinic.
600 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a location.
700 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a location.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was being harassed by a former employee. No probable cause.
400 block Admiral Way: A purse was stolen from a vehicle. Charges were made on a credit card.
18300 block Homeview Driver: Police recovered a stolen vehicle from another agency.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two women stole alcohol at a local business.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman was book into jail for DUI.
March 27
8000 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted by a family member. Investigation is ongoing.
21900 block Highway 99: An automated license plate reader detected a stolen license plate. Vehicle owner was contacted, the stolen plate was recovered.
22200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited and released during traffic stop.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a product from a store.
12500 block Mukilteo Speedway: K9 unit assisted Mukilteo police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.
March 28
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for DUI.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.
19800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and was transported to jail on a warrant.
9700 block 239th Street Southwest: An elderly woman reported stolen identity and ongoing fraud attempts.
800 block Caspers Street: An adult resident reported their son is missing. The case is ongoing.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from Safeway. She was identified and charges were referred.
7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was towed for blocking a residential driveway.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted at Safeway. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrants and was transported to jail.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for punching his doctor during his examination.
700 block Sprague Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree theft.
March 29
19500 block 80th Avenue West: Damage to a vehicle was reported.
500 block Main Street: A woman lost her wallet.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two warrants.
21800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman’s vehicle was impounded.
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.
23800 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into jail for resisting arrest.
March 30
23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken. No items were taken.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for theft from a local business.
March 31
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Two juvenile females caused damage to a shared community space.
3700 block Las Vegas Boulevard: Officers assisted another agency of a case of a man being assaulted while on vacation in Las Vegas.
7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect.
23800 block Highway 99: A man eluded an officer during a traffic stop.
8500 block Maplewood Lane: A woman and a man had a verbal argument over housing problems.
April 1
7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services reported a possible domestic violence incident. Report was taken for documentation purposes.
7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: A man reported a verbal dispute between his friend and his wife.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing food.
76th Avenue/210th Street Southwest: A vehicle hit-and run-collision occurred. The subject was located and cited.
