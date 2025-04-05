Edmonds Police Blotter: March 26-April 1, 2025

March 26

23000 block Highway 99: A driver was charged for failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail for second-degree malicious mischief.

21400 block 72nd Avenue: A rock was thrown through a window.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Several garages were broken into at an apartment complex. No suspect information at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole snacks from a grocery store.

21600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for trespassing at a clinic.

600 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a location.

700 block Main Street: A woman was trespassed from a location.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was being harassed by a former employee. No probable cause.

400 block Admiral Way: A purse was stolen from a vehicle. Charges were made on a credit card.

18300 block Homeview Driver: Police recovered a stolen vehicle from another agency.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Two women stole alcohol at a local business.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was book into jail for DUI.

March 27

8000 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted by a family member. Investigation is ongoing.

21900 block Highway 99: An automated license plate reader detected a stolen license plate. Vehicle owner was contacted, the stolen plate was recovered.

22200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited and released during traffic stop.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a product from a store.

12500 block Mukilteo Speedway: K9 unit assisted Mukilteo police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

March 28

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for DUI.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a grocery store.

19800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and was transported to jail on a warrant.

9700 block 239th Street Southwest: An elderly woman reported stolen identity and ongoing fraud attempts.

800 block Caspers Street: An adult resident reported their son is missing. The case is ongoing.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from Safeway. She was identified and charges were referred.

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was towed for blocking a residential driveway.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted at Safeway. He was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for his warrants and was transported to jail.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for punching his doctor during his examination.

700 block Sprague Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree theft.

March 29

19500 block 80th Avenue West: Damage to a vehicle was reported.

500 block Main Street: A woman lost her wallet.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for two warrants.

21800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman’s vehicle was impounded.

7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

23800 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into jail for resisting arrest.

March 30

23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken. No items were taken.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for theft from a local business.

March 31

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Two juvenile females caused damage to a shared community space.

3700 block Las Vegas Boulevard: Officers assisted another agency of a case of a man being assaulted while on vacation in Las Vegas.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect.

23800 block Highway 99: A man eluded an officer during a traffic stop.

8500 block Maplewood Lane: A woman and a man had a verbal argument over housing problems.

April 1

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services reported a possible domestic violence incident. Report was taken for documentation purposes.

7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: A man reported a verbal dispute between his friend and his wife.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing food.

76th Avenue/210th Street Southwest: A vehicle hit-and run-collision occurred. The subject was located and cited.