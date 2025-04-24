Edmonds Port Commission agenda for April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025

6:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. ROLL CALL

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of April 14, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Appointment of Commissioner for the At Large open position

B. Resolution No. 25-06 Dedication to Former Commissioner Dean Nichols

IX. INFORMATION

A. 1st Quarter Marina Operations Report

B. 1st Quarter Financial Report

C. 2024 Year End Annual Report

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85987429775

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

