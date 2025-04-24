Edmonds Port Commission agenda for April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025
6:00pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. ROLL CALL
IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of April 14, 2025 Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of Payments
VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS
VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Appointment of Commissioner for the At Large open position
B. Resolution No. 25-06 Dedication to Former Commissioner Dean Nichols
IX. INFORMATION
A. 1st Quarter Marina Operations Report
B. 1st Quarter Financial Report
C. 2024 Year End Annual Report
X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XIII. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85987429775
Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.
— Sponsored by Port of Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.