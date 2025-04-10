Edmonds residents running for the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team April 21

Edmonds residents Gary and Kimberly Griffiths will be running at the 36th annual Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (DFMC) at Massachusetts’ historical marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston on Monday, April 21.
With more than 500 teammates, they will run to collectively raise $8.5 million for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where 100% of the money raised by the DFMC team benefits Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which supports promising science research in its earliest stages. The DFMC has raised more than $132 million for the Barr Program to date.
– Invitational runners: Runners who receive their entry from Dana-Farber have a minimum fundraising commitment of $10,000.
– Own entry runners : Runners who have joined the DFMC after obtaining their own race entry have a fundraising commitment of $4,000.
To contribute to the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge, visit RunDFMC.org or contact the DFMC office at (617) 632-1970 or dfmc@dfci.harvard.edu. Follow DFMC on Facebook: www.facebook/
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.