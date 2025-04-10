Edmonds residents running for the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team April 21

Edmonds residents Gary and Kimberly Griffiths will be running at the 36th annual Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (DFMC) at Massachusetts’ historical marathon route from Hopkinton to Boston on Monday, April 21. With more than 500 teammates, they will run to collectively raise $8.5 million for cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where 100% of the money raised by the DFMC team benefits Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which supports promising science research in its earliest stages. The DFMC has raised more than $132 million for the Barr Program to date.

In 1990, Dana-Farber was among the first charity organizations to be recognized by the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the Boston Marathon. The DFMC team offers its members extensive fundraising support, training guidance from 1976 Boston Marathon Men’s Open Division Champion Jack Fultz, and team training runs. DFMC runners who are not time-qualified for the Boston Marathon receive an invitational entry into the race.

Runners include cancer survivors and patients, and family and friends of those who have been affected by cancer. Each team member must fulfill a basic fundraising commitment:

– Invitational runners: Runners who receive their entry from Dana-Farber have a minimum fundraising commitment of $10,000.

– Own entry runners : Runners who have joined the DFMC after obtaining their own race entry have a fundraising commitment of $4,000.