Edmonds School Board approves cuts of 12 full-time employees ahead of 2025-26 school year

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors approved staff cuts of the equivalent of 12 full time employees at its meeting Tuesday. The cuts are part of an effort to reduce the district’s estimated $8.5 million budget deficit for the 2025-2026 school year.

The board unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a reduced educational program, which states the district’s “anticipated financial resources are not adequate” to cover the expenses anticipated for the upcoming school year. To reduce expenses to match projected revenues, it’s necessary to cut district spending. This includes “reductions in certificated positions for the 2025-26 school year,” the resolution reads.

The district is legally obligated to notify affected staff by May 15, according to the resolution.

These cuts are in addition to over $25 million in reductions the district made over the past two years. The district is still looking at additional cuts ahead of the next school year, including middle school athletics, substance abuse prevention specialists and a 5% reduction in building and supply budgets districtwide.

The total number of people losing their jobs could be more or less than 12 districtwide, as some staff may only work part-time in positions equivalent to a fraction of a full-time employee, Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner said. Therefore, the district may cut multiple employees who work only a few hours a week.

However, in previous years the district was able to later rehire a significant portion of staff it initially laid off.

At this time last year, the district was looking at eliminating about 26 full-time positions, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rob Baumgartner told the board. “When all was said and done, the actual amount that was not recalled was under four FTE (full-time employees). I think that shows a general trend, that we do have the opportunity, fortunately, to recall as many of those employees as possible,” Baumgartner said.

The final agenda item was a legislative update from Director Carin Chase and the district’s Executive Director of Business & Finance Lydia Sellie. The state’s legislative session concluded April 27 – giving the district a better look at the future of education funding.

Of approximately 1,800 bills introduced this session, about 46 related to education passed, Chase said. The district could have a positive balance of about $1.4 million without further budget adjustments if three specific bills aren’t vetoed by the governor, Sellie said.

The district focused on bills in three categories: special education, funding for materials, supplies and operating costs (MSOC), and the levy lid lift. These bills are now headed to Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office, and the governor has 20 days to either sign or veto them, Sellie said.

The district is “cautiously optimistic” the governor won’t veto the bills in these categories, she added.

For special education, changes in funding categories and an increased funding rate are expected to result in just over $1.85 million for the district, Sellie said. However, Board President Nancy Katims said that’s still a “very small percentage” of what the district funds locally to support special education.

Sellie described MSCOC funding as “a little bit more disappointing.” The increase approved by the Legislature was just over $37 per full-time equivalent student, totaling just under $650,000. This funding also covers the cost of utilities and insurance.

The district also has its eye on HB 2048, which would allow the district to increase levy collections if signed by the governor. This could potentially increase levy collections by $6.3 million over the current year, Sellie said.

Although a potential positive balance of around $1.4 million as a result of these bills is “very good news,” Sellie said she was “tired of year after year struggling to make it work.”

“But do remember, a million dollars is about a quarter percent toward fund balance, or maybe three ways’ worth of bills at most, but it is absolutely in the right direction,” she continued.

Director Thom Gerard expressed frustration with this year’s state budget, noting an increase in state revenue while the education budget remains the same.

“I’m very frustrated that it’s despite all the effort of our administration, of our board, of our unions, working together, lobbying, talking to our legislators, having town halls, writing letters, publicizing this – and then to create these additional taxes, and we don’t get an increase in the percentage of the budget?” he said.

Gerrard then referred to the state’s constitution, which reads: “It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders, without distinction or preference on account of race, color, caste, or sex.”

Gerrard continued: “I mean, I understand paramount duty is not the only duty, I get that, but paramount means it’s your most important thing you’re supposed to be doing.”

In other business, the district unanimously voted to accept a public works contract for HVAC upgrades completed at Mountlake Terrace High School last year.

Sellie also gave the board a presentation on the district’s finances from February. Finances for that month were “typical,” Sellie said, “Nothing raises any concerns for me to report on.”

A recording of the meeting can be found on the district’s website.

