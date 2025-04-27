Edmonds School Board to vote April 29 on staff cuts amid $8.5M budget shortfall

The Edmonds School District could be up against an $8.5 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year, according to early estimates released in February. The school board is scheduled to vote at its Tuesday, April 29 meeting on a proposal that could cut 12 employees in an attempt to bridge the gap.

The district is required to notify affected staff before May 15, district documents say.

Although exact budget estimates aren’t expected until June 24, the district has already begun brainstorming ways to balance the budget ahead of the next school year. Programs and services on the line include middle school athletics, high school substance abuse prevention and intervention specialists, and a proposed districtwide building budget reduction of 5%.

The district made more than $25 million in cuts over the past two years alone by eliminating staff positions, and making cuts to music, sports and other extracurricular programs. Since April 2024, the district made around $10 million in cuts – the largest of those being to administrative staff and reduced support services, such as custodial services.

The board is also scheduled for a vote on whether to accept a completed public works contract for HVAC upgrades at Mountlake Terrace High School. The project ran from July to August 2024.

In other business, the board is set to receive a financial report for February and a legislative update following the conclusion of the state legislative session, scheduled for Sunday.

View the full agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 in the district’s Educational Service Center: 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.