Edmonds shops strut their stuff in second annual Edmonds Kind of Fashion Show

An estimated 200 local fashionistas and fashionista wanna-bes gathered in the auditorium at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Wednesday evening for a celebration of style showcasing the offerings of our home-grown Edmonds boutiques and shops.

All outfits were put together by the shop owners and staff, and runway models were all from the community, many of them regular customers of the shops – so it was truly an Edmonds kind of event.

“Approximately 85 years of fashion prowess is at our community’s fingertips when one combines the efforts of these special, creative, hard-working women,” said co-host and former Sound Styles owner Jenny Murphy as she welcomed attendees. “These women are truly leaders in our well-loved community. And again, you don’t have to leave Edmonds to find the look that fits you — the best fashion is right here at our fingertips.”

All styles showcased on the runway and more were available for purchase backstage, and many guests came home with new items to add to their wardrobes.

Participating shops were Anchor Chic, the Curious Nest, Maje Gallery, NC Concept Store, Pear Tree Consignments, Rebekah’s Boutique, Saetia and Kita Events NW Bridal and Formal Wear. In addition, the organizers thanked Cline Jewelers and Fogo de Chao for their generous donations of raffle gifts.

Proceeds from the event support ECA community outreach programs that bring the performing arts to all ages and groups, from schools to seniors.

“As an organization dedicated to the arts, it’s only fitting ECA also celebrates the art of fashion,” said event organizer and ECA Board member emeritus Cheryl Foster.