Edmonds voters approving Regional Fire Authority annexation in early returns

Voters in Edmonds on Tuesday were approving a proposal for annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (RFA), according to first-day returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office.

In intial results released at 8 p.m., 63% of voters were approving Proposition 1 — 6,596 votes favoring to 3,905, or 37%, against. A total of 33% of voters had returned their ballots as of Tuesday, the Elections Office said. The next round of voting results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said that the vote “was more than just a box checked. It was a clear statement of trust, and of your belief in the future of Edmonds. Because of your support, our city will officially join South County Fire — a major step forward that ensures our community will continue to receive high-quality, life-saving emergency services from a partner we already know and trust.”

Edmonds now contracts with South County Fire to provide fire and emergency medical services (EMS). This means property owners pay their city governments for this service through the city’s property tax levy. The cities then pay South County Fire to provide fire and EMS. Under annexation, property owners would begin paying South County Fire directly for fire and EMS services starting in 2026.

South County Fire in December 2023 informed the city it was ending its contract due to increasing costs related to serving the city. The Edmonds City Council in December 2024 agreed to put the annexation issue on the ballot after determining that annexing to the RFA was the lowest-cost option to maintain the city’s current level of service.

“We are very grateful for the community’s support in choosing to annex into South County Fire,” said South County Fire Chief Bob Eastman. “Edmonds has been a valued partner for 15 years and we look forward to continuing to serve residents with the highest level of emergency services possible.”

Proponents of annexation stated that the measure would ensure fast and efficient response time, critical to saving lives and property. They also said the measure would give residents more local control, as Edmonds would initially have one non-voting member on the South County Fire Board of Commissioners. Future voting representation would be determined through a redistricting progress, followed by a commissioner election.

“It’s truly an Edmonds Kind of Day,” said Edmonds resident and former Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell, who advocated for the measure. “Trust in our firefighters and the good folks we elected to represent us — our mayor and city councilmembers — won out. Now on to bringing the ‘no’ folks into the fold to support the next phase of keeping our city vibrant.”

Opponents of the measure formed Edmonds Can Do Better, which advocated for entering a one-year contract with the RFA instead so that the city had time to explore other options and perhaps reduce the tax burden that annexation would bring to residents. They were also critical of how the city handled the presentation of information regarding the ballot measure, filing a complaint with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC). The complaint said that the city violated the law by using public funds and resources to influence the ballot measure, and last week, the PDC in response issued a warning to the city.

“The results are in, and while they are not what we had hoped for, we respect the decision made by the voters of Edmonds,” Edmonds Can Do Better spokesperson Jim Ogonowski said in a statement. “Throughout this campaign, we worked to highlight the concerns and challenges posed by annexation. We believed in a vision that prioritized local control, fiscal responsibility, and transparency.

“To those who supported the measure, we extend our congratulations. We hope that the promises made during this campaign will be fulfilled and that the annexation will truly benefit Edmonds in the ways envisioned. We will continue to advocate for accountability and ensure that the transition serves the best interests of our community.

“This is not the end of our efforts,” Ogonowski concluded. “We remain committed to holding our elected officials accountable, recovering the funds owed to Edmonds, and ensuring that our city’s priorities are not overshadowed. Together, we will continue to work for a brighter future for Edmonds.”

Edmonds is the only city that still contracts with the Regional Fire Authority. Voters in the cities of Brier, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace in recent years have all approved annexation proposals.