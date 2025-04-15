Edmonds Way closed for five hours Monday after semitruck knocks down power line

State Route 104/Edmonds Way was closed for approximately five hours Monday after a semitruck knocked down a power line in the 600 block of the roadway, Edmonds police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said.

“The semi did not stop and has not been identified,” he said. “Both directions of the road were completely closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. It is being treated as a hit-and-run collision, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Both the Washington State Department of Transportation and Snohomish County PUD responded to the scene. The closure impacted ferry traffic since State Route 104 was closed from Dayton to 15th Street, McClure said.