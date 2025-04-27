Edmonds-Woodway to present a spring music showcase under the stars May 6

You’re invited to a free outdoor concert at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 6 as the Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Program presents the Spring Showcase Under the Stars in the EWHS Courtyard.

Performances include Jazz Ensemble II, Concert & Symphonic Orchestras and Jazz Ensemble I. The Bel Canto Choir Solo Night will follow in the Bruce Mindt Theater

Listeners are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets similar to a park concert.

There will also be a short presentation about the E-W Music Mattress Sale scheduled for June.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.