Emergency preparedness topic of April 22 Edmonds Lions Club meeting

Emergency preparedness will be the topic for the Edmonds Lions Club meeting at noon on Tuesday, April 22, at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Are you prepared for earthquakes, fires, and other natural disasters? Learn from guest speaker Megan LeBlanc, a fire and life dafety dpecialist for South County Fire. LeBlanc specializes in child safety topics for South County Fire and has spent the last eight years working in public service. She is a certified car seat technician and focuses on home fire safety presentations in schools, injury prevention and education, and community outreach initiatives.

Edmonds Lions has served the community for more than 75 years and is actively seeking new members. Club projects include vision and hearing testing at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and in schools, scholarships for Edmonds School District students, placing flags around the community on legal holidays, caring for Sierra Park and its pathway for the visually impaired, and a food drive for the Edmonds Food Bank. Learn more about the club on its website at edmondslions.org.