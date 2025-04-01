ESD Native American Education Program celebrates culture and connection with community dinner

The Edmonds School District’s Native American Education Program hosted its Community Dinner: Natoncks Metsu (Feeding Our Cousins) March 30, with more than 70 students and parents attending. The evening was a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and connection, according to an article in the Edmonds School District Family News:

A key highlight of the evening was the display of 40 handcrafted drums, all created by students. Additional drums were shared by adults in reconnecting with their cultural roots. The event began with heartfelt introductions, during which attendees were excited to discover that more than 20 tribes are represented within our district community.

The evening continued with drum songs that filled the room with rhythm and spirit, a traditional powwow dance that brought generations together, and hands-on drum-making activities. Guests then gathered to share a meal together.

“It’s truly inspiring to see how our community continues to grow—when we create space for connection, culture, and learning, people show up!” said Nicole Askarian from the Native American Education Program. “This event was a perfect example of how important it is to nurture these opportunities, and we can’t wait to keep building together.”