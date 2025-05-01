Food and Drink: Lunamor’s Larder hot sauces celebrate heat and harmony

I recently met Blake Baird, Founder and Creator of Lunamor’s Larder, which is his new company creating fermented hot sauces. Blake grew up in Richland, Washington and attended University of Washington. He originally intended to become a physician but switched gears and became a teacher, principal and school administrator. He currently works for the Mukilteo School District, but his real passion lies in the creation of innovative hot sauces as well as other fermented products like kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles. He has been creating sauces for over 17 years but recently took the project to a new level. He became licensed and certified to bring his culinary creations to the commercial market. Although he lives in Mountlake Terrace, he makes his sauces using a commissary kitchen in Woodinville.

In his own words, Lunamor’s Larder was “born from a relentless curiosity and a love for bold, unconventional flavors. It started with a simple idea: create sauces that celebrate both heat and harmony. Our goal is for Lunamor’s Larder to be the bottle you reach for when you’re ready for something surprising – something to make you say, “Wow, I didn’t know a hot sauce could do that… what else can it do?” He loves to experiment with flavor profiles for his sauces and gets ideas from friends and family. His sauces are unique because they are fermented and combine unusual flavor combinations.

Most hot sauces are vinegar based. Vinegar can bring a sharp, one-note punch to a sauce. Fermentation, on the other hand, develops rich layers of flavor and umami over time. Fermentation is a biological process where microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, or mold break down sugars into acids, gases, or alcohol. In Blake’s sauces, it’s lactic acid bacteria (specifically Lactobacillus) doing the heavy lifting. These microbes consume the natural sugars found in fruits, vegetables, and aromatics and produce lactic acid as a byproduct. That acid acts as a natural preservative and gives his sauces their signature tangy, complex depth of flavor. Fermentation is a slower process, often taking weeks — but it results in a sauce that’s alive with flavor. Many fermented sauces are also easier on digestion and may include small amounts of beneficial probiotics.

Michael Grimes, a graphic designer, helped Blake develop his logo and lively product labels for sauces that include: Base Layer, Peaches Christ!, Mjango Unchained, Strawberried Alive, and You Guava Be Kidding Me! You can order Blake’s products online or shop for them locally at Double DD Meats in Mountlake Terrace and Vinbero in Edmonds. Head to Double DD Meats (5602 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3 to meet Blake in person to sample and purchase his full lineup of fermented Lunamor’s Larder hot sauces.

Blake graciously shared two recipes for our readers to enjoy. Support his burgeoning business so that you can bring these recipes to your family’s table.

Strawburied Alive Grilled Cheese with Balsamic Strawberries

Sweet, tart, melty, and just the right amount of kick this is grilled cheese reimagined.

Serves: 1–2 | Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 8 min

Why This Works:

Strawburied Alive combines strawberries, balsamic, and Fresno heat — it’s sweet, tangy, and spicy in all the right ways. Paired with creamy cheese and buttery bread, it transforms a childhood classic into a grown-up comfort food that surprises and satisfies.

Ingredients:

4 slices sourdough or sturdy sandwich bread

1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1-2 teaspoons Strawburied Alive hot sauce

4 slices sharp white cheddar, gouda or brie.

2 teaspoons butter or mayo for bread

Instructions:

1. Prep the strawberries.

Toss strawberries with balsamic, sugar, and Strawburied Alive in a small bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes to macerate.

2. Assemble the sandwich.

Butter or mayo the outside of each slice of bread. On the inside, layer cheese and a spoonful of the strawberry mixture (drain excess juice to avoid sogginess). Top with another slice of bread.

3, Grill it.

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Cook sandwich 3–4 minutes per side until golden and the cheese is fully melted.

4. Serve.

Let rest a minute before slicing. Serve with a side salad or kettle chips.

Tips for Success:

– Use low-moisture cheese for best melt and structure.

– Feeling fancy or want a bit more depth? Sub a washed rind cheese like muenster or taleggio (our favorite). Be warned, though, these cheeses gets melty.

– Add arugula or prosciutto for a next-level variation.

– Works beautifully on gluten-free bread or with plant-based cheese.

Roasted Salmon with You Guava Be Kidding ME Maple Glaze

Simple. Smoky. Northwest to the core. This is a weeknight dinner with attitude.

Serves: 2–4 | Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 12–15 min

Why This Works:

The Pacific Northwest loves its salmon — and this version turns up the volume. You Guava Be Kidding Me brings a bit of savory, fermented funk, tropical guava and Reaper heat – balancing beautifully with sweet maple syrup and smoky roasted fish. No special gear required, just a baking sheet and an oven.

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh salmon fillet (skin-on or off, your choice)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon Base Layer hot sauce

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Optional: lemon wedges and chopped parsley for serving

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil for easy cleanup.

2. Prep the salmon.

Place the salmon on the sheet, skin-side down if applicable. Drizzle with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper.

3. Make the glaze.

In a small bowl, mix You Guava Be Kidding Me with maple syrup. Brush or spoon it over the top of the salmon.

4. Roast.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, depending on thickness, until the salmon flakes easily and the glaze is caramelized and bubbling.

5. Serve.

Garnish with lemon wedges and parsley if desired. Pair with rice, roasted veggies, or a crisp green salad.

Tips for Success:

– Want a milder kick? Use half the hot sauce and add a little more maple.

– Want more heat or a less fruit-forward meal? Substitute Base Layer for the sauce for a more savory experience that cranks it up a notch (or ten.)

– If using frozen salmon, be sure to thaw and pat dry before glazing.

– For extra browning, broil the salmon for the last 1-2 minutes.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.