From the Founder’s Desk: Thanks to you, we’re growing

Dear Readers:

It has been far too long since I’ve shared an update on our two-plus-year journey as a nonprofit news organization. The bottom line: The My Neighborhood News Network — which includes My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — has more than doubled its budget and tripled its staff, thanks to reader and corporate/organization donations and advertising sponsorships. We have also gained an additional reporter through the Murrow News Fellow program, focused on a housing beat. And we are continuing to provide critical coverage of issues that matter to our communities, from city government to public safety to schools.

When we announced the launch of our nonprofit newsroom in 2023, our theme was “Help Us Build It.” Thanks to your donations, we are covering city council and school board meetings, organizing forums and debates, and highlighting the achievements of our elementary, middle and high school athletes, musicians and scholars. We are also tackling special projects like one reporter Larry Vogel completed recently in Edmonds — an online calculator that shows taxpayers how they would be affected by proposed Regional Fire Authority annexation.

I can assure you that our work is having an impact. Our readers tell us that on an almost-daily basis: How they rely on our reporting to better understand what’s happening in their communities, to engage with other stakeholders, or to simply participate in an upcoming event.

While all of these achievements are something to be proud of, we need to continue building on this momentum — and that takes an ongoing, sustainable funding. We have made good progress, but our work relies on a talented pool of reporters, photographers, editors and other support staff — and that requires money.

At our 15th anniversary celebration in October 2024, we introduced the concept of developing a $5 million endowment fund. Such a fund would ensure a stable revenue source for the long term, so that we can continue to provide the 200,000-plus residents in our coverage area with the trusted local news they’ve come to rely on.

Our dedicated, all-volunteer board of directors is committed to making this vision a reality over time. However, we still need your ongoing support. If you have signed up for a regular donation or made a one-time gift — accept my sincere gratitude. If you haven’t yet donated, your support is critical — please do so today. Commit to a one-time, monthly or annual donation here. You can also mail a paper check if you’d prefer.

As for that endowment, anyone interested can email me directly at teresa@myedmondsnews.com.

Until next time,

Teresa Wippel

Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Network