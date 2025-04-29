Glenda Krull announces campaign for Edmonds City Council Position 1

Glenda Krull has declared her candidacy for Edmonds City Council, Position 1, pledging to bring “new leadership through transparency, accountability and a renewed spirit of collaboration to city government,” according to her Tuesday announcement.

Krull will challenge Position 1 incumbent Chris Eck, who kicked off her reelection campaign last week.

An Edmonds resident for more than 20 years, Krull works as a managing broker at the Windermere Real Estate Alderwood office. She has served as chair of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and as a board member for the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

“Edmonds is a special place, and it deserves leaders who prioritize community trust and real public engagement,” said Krull. “For too long, decisions have been rubber-stamped without proper scrutiny. I’m running to ensure residents have a voice again — that our council listens carefully, answers the hard questions, and makes decisions that preserve the Edmonds we love while planning thoughtfully for our future.”

According to her announcement, Krull’s campaign will focus on rebuilding trust between residents and city leadership through transparency, rigorous preparation, respectful collaboration, and genuine public involvement. She said she is committed to leadership, not politics, and will bring the same thoroughness, tenacity, and community-centered values to the council that have defined her career and service.

“I believe in doing the hard work — reading the fine print, showing up, and leading by example,” Krull added. “Together, we can move Edmonds forward responsibly and ensure it remains a place we are all proud to call home.”

For more information about Glenda Krull and her campaign, visit GlendaForEdmonds.com.