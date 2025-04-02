Goodbye Taste Edmonds, hello Edmonds Block Party: Chamber announces new community celebration Aug. 8-9

Stating that the longstanding Taste Edmonds festival “is no longer a sustainable or viable event,” the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced the launch of The Edmonds Block Party, set for Aug. 8-9 at Civic Center Playfield. The two-day community celebration “will feature live music performances, a lively beer garden, food vendors, and much more – bringing the best of Edmonds together in an unforgettable experience,” the chamber promised in a news release about the change.

“For over four decades, the chamber held the privilege of being the stewards of Taste Edmonds, a long-standing local tradition that brought the community together for summer fun and raised critical funding for other renowned events,” the news release said. “Taste Edmonds evolved significantly over the years, and was a proud staple in South Snohomish County. However, like many events that were created for the needs and desires of one era, the Taste Edmonds of twenty years ago is no longer a sustainable or viable event. It is time to embrace change and breathe new life into our summer celebrations,” the announcement added.

“We’ve had to really take into consideration the legacy of Taste Edmonds as well as the sustainability and long-term success of the event,” said Ryan Crowther, Edmonds Chamber president and CEO. “But the world around us has changed, and cities like Edmonds are losing these beloved community events for fear of change. While Taste Edmonds was the heart of our summer celebrations, it became clear that we needed a fresh concept to meet the changing needs of our community and local businesses. And we’re confident that the Edmonds Block Party can be a successful community celebration for years to come.”

For years, Taste Edmonds has been an essential gathering place for alumni and longtime residents reconnecting, the chamber announcement said. While the name “Taste Edmonds” suggested a focus on food tastings, “the local restaurant industry has changed dramatically, with many restaurants facing staffing shortages and increased operational costs,” the announcement said. “Additionally, the lack of adequate event infrastructure has made it difficult for local businesses to participate in large-scale events like Taste Edmonds.”

In the last few years, the chamber has heard from the community that it’s time to change the name to better reflect what is offered, that parents with children need a break on pricing and that the event should “keep that rockin’ music coming to town.”

Labeling it “The Edmonds Block Party: A Fresh Start for the Community,” the chamber said the new event “promises to be a dynamic new tradition that celebrates the culture of Edmonds in a fresh, community-driven format.”

Attendees can expect:

Two Days of Live Music Performances – Showcasing a variety of genres on the main stage performing strong renditions of music fan favorites to sing and dance along to.

Beer Garden – An activated and engaging space with a cornhole tournament, front row access to the main stage and a menu of craft beers, local wine, craft ciders, seltzers and other assorted cans. The main stage will be located in the 21+ Beer Garden.

Food Vendors – A curated selection of food booths set on a beautiful lawn, offering a diverse array of global cuisines. These booths are run by renowned chefs and local entrepreneurs, bringing flavors from around the world to the community.

Family-Friendly Activities – A family focused Saturday featuring a kids stage, activities for all ages, with free admission for folks ages 20-and-under.

A VIP Block Party Experience – For those ready to break away from the dance floor and have a bit more method to the madness, the VIP experience will include a tented lounge within the 21-plus Zone, with a private bar with select offerings, limited seating and private port-o-potties.

Event details:

Friday, Aug. 8: 3-10 p.m. (Event is 21-plus only).

Saturday, Aug, 9: noon-10 p.m. (Event is all ages. Those under 21 receive free admission.)

Tickets can be purchased here.

Find more information and updates at www.EdmondsBlockParty.com

Band lineup, vendors and activities will be announced leading up to the event. Follow Edmonds Block Party on social media to be the first to know,