‘Growing a Home Cutting Garden’ topic of Edmonds Floretum program April 21

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club welcomes speaker Sarah Nayani, flower grower, florist, and owner of Grow Girl Seattle, at its Monday, April 21 meeting.

Nayani will present her program, “Growing a Home Cutting Garden,” exploring the many joys of growing and harvesting seasonal flowers, not the least of which is filling your home with beauty and fragrance. She will provide insights on growing cut flowers using sustainable techniques, how to get a lot of blooms from a small space, favorite cutting varieties and tips for arranging.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room on the third floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, and find it on Facebook and Instagram.