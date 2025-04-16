High school sports roundup: April 15, 2025

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Lalo Guzman-Bart (2)

Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace assists:

Nicholas Barushka (2)

Lyric Dumancas

Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper:

Lowell Wilkins

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-3-2, 3-5-2; Meadowdale 0-7, 1-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 2-2

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Alex Plumis

Ben Browne

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

Daniel Abraham

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2-2, 5-3-2; Shorewood 5-1-1, 9-1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 2-0

Archbishop Murphy goals:

Kyler Phillips

Ivan Juarez

Archbishop Murphy assists:

Henry Fahey

Marco Herrera

Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:

Cameron Ilgenfritz

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0-1, 8-0-2; Lynnwood 1-5-1, 2-7-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Kamiak; Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Golf

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 196-216

at Lynnwood Golf Course, Par 33

Top individual scores:

1. Kari Petterson (Meadowdale) 44

2. Sadie Parker (Mountlake Terrace) 48

T3. Maija Jinneman (Meadowdale) 49

T3. Ella Zych-Breymaier (Mountlake Terrace) 49

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, April 17; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 23; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 221-243

at Jackson Park Golf Course

Top individual scores:

1. Sadie Austad (S) 48

2. Julia Kang (S) 49

3. Ivy Ren (S) 51

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Wednesday, April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-1

Singles:

Rylie Gettmann (S) defeated Maddie Ashe (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Alex Mignogna (S) defeated Amelia Miller (EW) 6-0, 6-0

Micah Crose (S) defeated Daniella Caparroso (EW) 7-6, 6-1

Melinda Lee (S) defeated Tiffanie Ganzorig (EW) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Mari Brittle/Bridget Cox (S) defeated Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (S) 6-0, 6-1

Cally Webb/Addy Falkin (S) defeated Ava Oliver/Grace Fitting (EW) 6-2, 6-2

Poppy Swenson/Kendall Asay (EW) defeated Ellie Keatly/Lilah Becker (S) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School