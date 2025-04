High school sports roundup: April 21, 2025

Softball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 21-2 (5 innings)

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Bri Reyes: 3 for 4, BB, 2 3B, 3 R, 5 RBI

Amaya Johnson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI

Jordyn Stokes: 3 for 4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

Charlotte Snook: 2 for 3, BB, 3 R, RBI

Olivia Brown: 1 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI

Evie Snow: 1 for 4, BB, 2 R, RBI

Hailey Taron: 2 BB, 2 R

Ruby Gilbert: 3 BB, R, RBI

Caroline Mehring: 2 BB, 2 R, RBI

Brielle Contreras: RBI

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Bri Reyes: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Charlotte Snook: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Olivia Michaels: 2 for 3, 2B, R

Maya Holden: 2 for 3, RBI

Zoey Martin: 1 for 2, RBI

Alliyanha Corleone: R

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-3, 7-5; Lynnwood 0-7, 1-12

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday April 23; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 23; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 9-7

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:

Abby McCorvey: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Ellie Alderson: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, SAC, SB

Neva Cheeney: 2 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI

Catie Ingalls: 3 for 4, R

Ella Campbell: 2 for 4, R

Noa Gillespie: 1 for 3, BB, R, 2 RBI

Madeline Jones: 1 for 3, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Audrey Sommer: 1 for 1, RBI

Helena Marsh: BB, SAC

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Ella Campbell: Winning pitcher, 6.1 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Helena Marsh: Save, 0.2 IP, K

Meadowdale offense highlights:

Jaeden Sajec: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Sophia Billy: 3 for 4, R, RBI

Hallie Weeks: 2 for 3, R

Madison Mitchell: 2 for 4

Zoe De Mello: 1 for 3, BB, R, RBI

Payton Aldridge: 1 for 3, R, SAC

Samantha Martens: 1 for 4

Olivia Feistel: R, 3 RBI

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 10-3; Meadowdale 4-3, 5-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday April 23; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Friday April 25; 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Lynnwood over Marysville Pilchuck 7-0

Lynnwood pitching highlights:

Gavin Overstreet: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

Lynnwood offense highlights:

Sergio Navarro: 2 for 2, 2 BB, HBP, 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI, SB

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 3B, R, 2 RBI

Kevin Basulto Martinez: 1 for 4, BB, 2 RBI

Mathias Castillo Borrero: 1 for 2, BB, R

Myles Triplett: BB, 2 HBP, 2 RBI, SF, SB

Angelo Avila: BB, R, SB

Owen Gill: 1 for 4, R

Douglas McGuire: 1 for 4

Savier Martinez Henrique: BB, R

Gavin Overstreet: SAC

Records: Lynnwood 3-13; Marysville Pilchuck 0-14

Lynnwood next game: vs Redmond; Tuesday April 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

~~~~

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 6-3

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Jeremy Perreault: 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Layton Rongholt: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:

Nolan Valdivia: 2 for 4, 2B, 3 RBI

Braeden Davidson: 2 for 3, 2 R, SB

Cian Harney: 2 for 4

Liam Moore: 2 for 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-9; Arlington 7-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 25; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Meadowdale offense highlight:

Daniel Smith: HR

Records: Snohomish 10-6; Meadowdale 3-12

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday April 23; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Tennis

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Katelynn Wyckoff (M) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-4, 6-4

Grace Gilman (M) defeated Adrianna Safarova (L) 6-3, 6-1

Claire Yim (M) defeated Ava Barias (L) 6-2, 6-3

Khaiyah Vu (M) defeated Kaitlyn Lopez (L) 6-2, 6-3

Double:

Leah Kibuta/Tayler Simbulan (L) defeated Emie Shepherd/Jenna Vanderpoel (M) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (L) defeated Jacque Rochel/Jordan DuJardin (M) 6-4, 6-1

Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Umama Junejo/Saryna Moua (M) 6-4, 6-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Thursday April 24; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday April 28; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mariner 5-2

Singles:

Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Aarti Saran (M) 6-1, 7-5

Francys Montilla (M) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-0

Amanda Wangmo (MT) defeated Zuleekha Taing (M) 5-7, 6-0, 6-1

Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) defeated Kayla Abendroth (M) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh (MT) defeated Sydney Vo/Christian Pham (M) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Morgan Trenh/Kayla Cahyahi (M) defeated Ahna Elseberry/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-2, 2-6, 10-1

Sumaya Ali/Leia Anteneh (MT) defeated Viktoria Khomych/Mariana Najera Lenin (M) 6-4, 6-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 22; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Golf

31 Annual Burlington-Edison Golf Invitational

numerous schools including Lynnwood and Meadowdale

No results reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday April 24; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday April 29; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course