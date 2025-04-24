High school sports roundup: April 22, 2025

Boys Soccer
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Lynnwood goals
Henrry Torres (2)
Lynnwood shutout goalkeeper:
Hunter Licata
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-5-1, 3-8-1; Edmonds-Woodway 4-3-2, 6-4-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 25; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Lake Stevens; Friday April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
~~~~
Meadowdale tied Mariner 2-2
Meadowdale goals:
Ian Stansberry (assist: Dixon Morales)
Maximo Falagan (assist: Abdou Fatty)
Records: Meadowdale 1-10-1; Mariner 2-6-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 25; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-2-1, 10-2,1; Mountlake Terrace 2-5-2, 3-7-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 25; 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Katarina Moye (MT) defeated Maddie Ashe (EW) 6-2, 6-0
Amelia Miller (EW) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-2, 6-2
Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-3, 6-3
Madeline Cruz (EW) defeated Camden Curtis (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
Sydney Bates/Darcy Brennan (EW) defeated Fiorella Diaz/Jenna Oh (MT) 6-2, 6-0
Ahna Elseberry/Sumaya Ali (MT) defeated Jenna Hodson/Juliette Mischel (EW) 1-6, 7-6 (7-2)
Alex Robles/Leia Anteneh (MT) defeated Simryn Gill/Aimee Shimooka (EW) 6-3, 6-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Kamiak; Wednesday April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday April 28; 4 p.m.
Baseball
Redmond defeated Lynnwood 12-2
Lynnwood offense highlights:
Savier Martinez Henrique: 1 for 1
Kevin Barsulto Martinez: 2 BB, HBP, R
Sergio Navarro: 2 BB, R
Owen Gill: BB, RBI
Ryder Bowman: BB, SB
Gavin Overstreet: 2 BB
Douglas McGuire: BB
Myles Triplett: SAC
Records: Redmond 11-7; Lynnwood 3-14
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday April 25; 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Lynnwood vs Marysville Pilchuck at Lynnwood Golf Course
No results reported
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday April 23; 3 p.m. at Battle Creek Golf Course
