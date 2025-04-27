High school sports roundup: April 25, 2025

Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 2-0
Meadowdale goals:
Will Matrone
C.J. Obieze
Meadowdale assists:
Dixon Morales (2)
Meadowdale combined shutout goalkeepers:
Christian Gonzales
Omar Touray
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-8-0, 2-10-1; Shorecrest 5-3-1, 7-4-2
Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 29; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Kyler Phillips
Zach Mohr
Archbishop Murphy assist:
Corvan Lara
Archbishop Murphy shutout goalkeeper:
Cameron Ilgenfritz
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 8-1-1, 10-1-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-6-2, 3-8-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 29; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lake Stevens 3-0
Read story here.
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4-2; Lake Stevens 11-1-0
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 28; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 13-0 (5 innings)
Starting pitcher Lukas Wanke improved his record to 5-0 on the season with a five-inning shutout as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 7-2 in Wesco 3A/2A South games with a 13-0 victory over the Lynnwood Royals.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Lukas Wanke: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K
Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Erik Alsdorf: 2 for 3, BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Toshi Gilginas: 2 for 2, BB, 2 R, RBI, SF, SB
Jesus Andre Martinez: 2 for 3, 2 R, RBI, SB
Luke Boland: 2 for 3, 3B, R, 2 RBI
Andreas Simonsen: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Finn Crawford: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Trevelyan Podawiltz: 1 for 2, BB, RBI
Andrew Bau: BB, 2 R, 2 SB
Aksel Forseth: R
Kaden Thomas: R, SB
Lukas Wanke: HBP
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 12-6; Lynnwood 2-9, 3-15
Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Everett 5-0
Meadowdale pitcher Tristan Dodds threw a four-hit complete game shutout as the Mavericks defeated the Everett Seagulls, 5-0.
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Vincent Pena: 2 for 4, RBI
Aaron Hurlbut: 1 for 2, BB, 2B, R
Anthony Scholl: 1 for 2, BB, R
Andre Titus: 1 for 4, R, SB
Kealoha Kepo’o Sabate: 3 BB, R, RBI, 2 SB
Daniel Smith: 2 BB, 2 HBP, RBI
Caleb Braithwaite: BB RBI
Keegan Wright: 2 SB
Tristan Dodds: BB, HBP
Malcolm Smith: HBP
Records: Meadowdale 5-12; Everett 6-12
Meadowdale next game: at Kamiak; Monday, April 28; 7 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 4-2
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Cian Harney: 2 for 3, 2B, 2R
Nate Brown: 2 fo 3, 2B, RBI
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jack Gripentrog: winning pitcher, 6 IP, 9 H, 0 BB, 12 K
Liam Moore: save, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 8-9; Shorecrest 5-4, 11-6
Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Softball
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 11-1
Monroe offense highlights:
Scarlett Nagy: 2 for 4, 3B, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI
Tenny Oylear: 2 for 4, HR, 2 R, RBI
Sophia Jeske: 1 for 3, 3 R
Meadowdale offense highlights:
Zoe De Mello: 2 for 3, 3B, R
Records: Monroe 10-5; Meadowdale 5-8
Meadowdale next game: vs Lake Washington; Saturday, April 26; 1 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-3
Snohomish offense highlights:
Abby Edwards: 4 for 5, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI
Kamryn Best: 2 for 2, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI
Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Jordyn Stokes: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, R
Bri Reyes: 2 for 4, 2B
Charlotte Snook: 1 for 3, R, SB
Brielle Contreras: 2 BB, R
Hailey Taron: 2 BB, RBI
Lily Brewer: BB, SB
Records: Snohomish 10-5; Mountlake Terrace 7-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Monday, April 28; 4 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.